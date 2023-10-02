iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 3.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 214,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,218. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

