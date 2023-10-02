Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,850,000 after buying an additional 211,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,425,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after buying an additional 148,875 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 226,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,839. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.