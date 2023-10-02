Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,687. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

