Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 1,688,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,093. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

