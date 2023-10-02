Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,182. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

