GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 724,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,614. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after buying an additional 305,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,737,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,299,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after buying an additional 1,214,970 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

