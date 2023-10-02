Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.36. The company had a trading volume of 242,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,051. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.86 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$247.86 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.9322034 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

