Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 2,622 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.86. 22,230,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,474,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

