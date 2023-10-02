Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 116.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

