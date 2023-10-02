Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys 445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.9% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

