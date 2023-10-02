Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,521 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 193.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,943. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

