PDS Planning Inc Buys 218 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

