ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,701. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

