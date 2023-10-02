BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 135

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.75) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 146 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 164.29 ($2.01).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

