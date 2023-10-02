RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.39. 414,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

