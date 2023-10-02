PSI Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

