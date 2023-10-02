RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 187.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.59. 1,734,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

