ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Reduced by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises 1.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $51.73. 45,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.