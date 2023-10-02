American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.47. The stock had a trading volume of 690,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.90. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.17 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

