Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $527,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $3,132,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock has a market cap of $650.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

