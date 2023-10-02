Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.77. 50,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,935. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

