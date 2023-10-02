First Command Bank Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,868. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

