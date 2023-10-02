First Command Bank Purchases 1,234 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

