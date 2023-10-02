First Command Bank Sells 2,372 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.60. 745,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,366. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

