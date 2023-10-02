First Command Bank Cuts Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $22.49. 266,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,860. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

