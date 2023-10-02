Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2,806.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 352.0% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.31. 641,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

