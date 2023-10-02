iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $105.09. 470,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,393. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.82 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

