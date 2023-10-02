Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 3.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.15. 631,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

