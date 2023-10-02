First Command Bank Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Command Bank cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE D traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.37. 3,964,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,878. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

