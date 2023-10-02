First Command Bank Sells 75 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.95. 1,303,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.12.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

