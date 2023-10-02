First Command Bank Sells 500 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Command Bank lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $359.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,277,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,475,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average is $351.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.