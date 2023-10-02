Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,049 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded down $36.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.31. 1,209,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,704. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.11 and a one year high of $283.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average is $245.42.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

