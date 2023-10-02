Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 195,391 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,391 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 246,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.