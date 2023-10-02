First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 31,604 shares.The stock last traded at $144.96 and had previously closed at $146.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.95. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 980.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 785.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 164.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

