Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Declines By 11.5%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKHW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

