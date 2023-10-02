Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.
Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.7 %
BPYPM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $19.56.
Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Preferred
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.