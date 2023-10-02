Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.7 %

BPYPM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

