VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BJK stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $39.23. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,382. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

