Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 5.1%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03. 256,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,120,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,152,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,687,881.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,152,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,687,881.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,196,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

