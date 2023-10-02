SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,035,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 7,240,171 shares.The stock last traded at $91.45 and had previously closed at $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.