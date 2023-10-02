VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Holdings Cut by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. 586,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,137. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.