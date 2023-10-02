JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 138,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 259,129 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.37.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,774,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,267,000 after acquiring an additional 222,382 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.