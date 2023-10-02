Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 66,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,002 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $22.47.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
