Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 66,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,002 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $22.47.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,747,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,508,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

