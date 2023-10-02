Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.22 and last traded at $283.67. 587,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,404,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.