Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bumble by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bumble by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 319,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

BMBL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. 1,251,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Bumble has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

