iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 81,557 shares.The stock last traded at $59.75 and had previously closed at $59.65.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

