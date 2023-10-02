DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $23.98. 79,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.59. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

