BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.35. 515,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,377. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

