P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 10.9%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 60,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 461,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PIII. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 17.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $537.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. As a group, analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at P3 Health Partners

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $164,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,305,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,400 in the last 90 days. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 794,818 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 930,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 273,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

