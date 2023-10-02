iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 143,318 shares.The stock last traded at $21.74 and had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2,943.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 339,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

