Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 456,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,690,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

APLD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

